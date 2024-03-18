Hyderabad: Man sentenced to life imprisonment

The local court awarded a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the victim, besides imposing a fine of Rs 55, 000 on him.
Hyderabad: A local court in Ranga Reddy district sentenced a man to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a girl at Saroornagar eight years ago.
The local court awarded a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the victim, besides imposing a fine of Rs 55, 000 on him.
A carpenter U Harish (22), of Karmanghat in Saroornagar was arrested by the police for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2016.
The police submitted charge sheet before the court. After the trial , the court convicted the man and sentenced him to life imprisonment.
The court awarded a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh to the victim.