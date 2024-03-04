Siddipet: Life imprisonment for man who killed wife

According to Police Commissioner, Ganta Ravi (33) of Pedda Gundavelli married Ganta Yadavva of Ravurukala in 2009.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 March 2024, 06:33 PM

Siddipet: A man who killed his wife was convicted and sentenced for life by the District Principal and Sessions Judge Dr T Raghuram, The convict was also ordered to pay a fine of Rs 1000.

According to Police Commissioner, Ganta Ravi (33) of Pedda Gundavelli married Ganta Yadavva of Ravurukala in 2009. It was a love marriage.

Also Read 15 get lifer for violence against Dalits, burning alive infant in UP village

The couple was blessed with two daughters.

However, Ravi had started suspecting the fidelity of Yadavva after a few years. He doused her with kerosene and set her on fire on June 27, 2017. She died while undergoing treatment on the same day.

The Dubbak Police had registered a case following a complaint from the victim’s mother. After hearing the arguments from both sides of the arguments, the judge has proclaimed the verdict on Monday.