Siddipet: Life imprisonment for man who killed wife

Siddipet: A man who killed his wife was convicted and sentenced for life by the District Principal and Sessions Judge Dr T Raghuram, The convict was also ordered to pay a fine of Rs 1000.
According to Police Commissioner, Ganta Ravi (33) of Pedda Gundavelli married Ganta Yadavva of Ravurukala in 2009. It was a love marriage.
The couple was blessed with two daughters.
However, Ravi had started suspecting the fidelity of Yadavva after a few years. He doused her with kerosene and set her on fire on June 27, 2017. She died while undergoing treatment on the same day.
The Dubbak Police had registered a case following a complaint from the victim’s mother. After hearing the arguments from both sides of the arguments, the judge has proclaimed the verdict on Monday.