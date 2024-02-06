| Hyderabad Weather Mondamarket Hits 36 3c As Temperatures Soar Above 35c In Various Areas

Hyderabad weather: Monda Market hits 36.3°C as temperatures soar above 35°C in various areas

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 February 2024, 03:14 PM

Hyderabad: As the sun blazed down relentlessly, Monda Market, Hayathnagar, and Begumpet areas of Hyderabad sweltered at 36.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

According to data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), several other localities including Kapra, Saroornagar, Charminar, Rajendranagar, Mehdipatnam, Jubilee Hills, and Khairatabad also witnessed mercury levels soaring above 35 degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours leading up to 8:30 am on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Hyderabad office reported that the average maximum temperature for the city stood at 34 degrees Celsius, falling short by nearly five degrees Celsius compared to the record average maximum temperature observed on February 23, 2016, over the past decade.

In addition to the sweltering days, the nights too have been unusually warm. The average minimum temperature recorded on Tuesday was 21.9 degrees Celsius, significantly higher than the normal 18.9 degrees Celsius for this time of year.

Comparing data from the same date last year, the Telangana State Development Planning Society’s daily weather report revealed a noticeable increase in minimum temperatures. For instance, Maredpally, which recorded a minimum temperature of 14.7 degrees Celsius on February 6, 2023, saw a rise to 19.3 degrees Celsius on the same date in 2024.

The IMD-H forecast predicts a further spike in temperatures over the next two days, with the average maximum temperature expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius. Alongside the rise in maximum temperatures, minimum temperatures are also anticipated to increase.

Hyderabad maximum temperatures (Tuesday)

Hayathnagar – 36.3 degrees Celisus

Karwan – 36.3 degrees Celisus

Begumpet – 36.3 degrees Celisus

Monda Market – 36.3 degrees Celisus

Mehdipatnam – 36.1 degrees Celisus

Secunderabad – 36.1 degrees Celisus

Serilingampally – 36 degrees Celsius

Moosapet – 35.9 degrees Celisus

Kapra – 35.7 degrees Celisus