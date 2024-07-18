Hyderabad: Man sexually assaults 12-year-old daughter, arrested

The girl managed to inform an acquaintance about the sexual abuse following which the issue came to the notice of police

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 July 2024, 10:51 AM

Representaional Image

Hyderabad: A 12-year-old girl, resident of Medipally on the city outskirts was sexually abused by her father. The man, who works as a daily wager, was sexually abusing the girl when her mother was away.

The girl managed to inform an acquaintance about the sexual abuse following which the issue came to the notice of police.

The Medipally Police registered a case and took the man into custody. The police shifted the girl to hospital for medical examination. Investigation is going on.