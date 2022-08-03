Hyderabad man to run 150 km in 14 hours on Saturday

Published Date - 11:54 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Vijay Yargal.

Hyderabad: Ultramarathon runner from city, Vijay Yargal will embark on a 150 km non-stop run between Warangal and Hyderabad on Saturday. The long distance running event is being held to mark the 150th birth anniversary year of Sri Aurobindo.

Starting from Sri Aurobindo Society in Hanamkonda at 6 am on Saturday, Vijay is aiming to complete the ultra-marathon by 9 am on Sunday. In collaboration with Institute of Human Study, which is organising the event, the amateur ultra-runner is planning to run all through the night and complete the distance of 150 km in 12 to 14 hours.

“This is the 150th birth anniversary year of Sri Aurobindo and through this run I want to create awareness about his teachings. Aurobindo himself said that physical education is meant to bring into the body, consciousness and control, discipline and mastery, all things necessary for a higher and better life,” he says.

Vijay Yargal is not a stranger to ultra-marathons. In the last few years, he has completed major national and international ultra-marathons of distance that ranged from 78 km to 221 km.

In 2019, Vijay qualified for Ultra-Trail Mt. Fuji, the well-known marathon of distance 165 km. He also completed Ultra Tail du Mont Blanc (UTMB), the ultra-marathon that traverses through tough Mont Blanc mountain ranges of France, Italy and Switzerland.

Commissioner of Police, Warangal, Dr Tarun Joshi, who himself is an avid runner, cyclist and mountaineer, will flag off and even run for some distance with Vijay Yargal, on Saturday.