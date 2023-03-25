Hyderabad: Manjeera Majestic Mall fined Rs 50,000 for illegally collecting parking fees

GHMC’s Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance, and Disaster Management imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 on Manjeera Majestic Mall, Kukatpally for collecting parking fees illegally

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:31 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The GHMC’s Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance, and Disaster Management (EV&DM) on Saturday imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 on Manjeera Majestic Mall, Kukatpally for collecting parking fees illegally.

The EV&DM has also demolished an encroachment of layout open space situated at plot no. 413, Road No. 34, Jubilee Hills Co-Operative House Building Society. A notice was also served by the Directorate to Zythum Brewing Co in Jubilee Hills (Road number 9) for running the bar & restaurant without obtaining Occupancy Certificate (OC) and Fire NOC.