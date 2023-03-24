Hyderabad: 12 people fall ill after eating mandi; foodstall sealed

According to GHMC officials, 12 persons who ate the food at Hotel Masha Allah suffered from vomiting and other illnesses and were admitted to a hospital

Published Date - 07:49 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has sealed an eatery in Sanathnagar following a complaint that 12 people fell ill after eating Mandi served there.

According to GHMC officials, 12 persons who ate the food at Hotel Masha Allah suffered from vomiting and other illnesses and were admitted to a hospital on Thursday. After treatment, they were discharged on Friday and their health was stable now, said the official.

The GHMC officials inspected the place and sent the food samples to the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) for testing, and sealed it.

“We will get the results of samples within a week. After the management requested us to reopen the restaurant, we took an undertaking on Friday and allowed them to reopen only till the 1 PM report is released. Further action will be initiated based on the report,” said Dr. P Bharghava Narayana, GHMC Assistant Officer of Health (AMOH), Khairatabad circle.