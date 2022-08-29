Hyderabad: MAUD to hire independent agency for bio-mining project

Hyderabad: After initiating the bio-mining project in 123 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to ensure scientific disposal of waste and reclamation of existing legacy dumpsite, MAUD department is hiring an independent agency for assessment and supervision of the project.

Biomining is a process through which garbage is treated with bio-organisms or natural elements, facilitating break down of biodegradable elements in the waste over time and the byproducts are used in different fields.

As part of the project, the department grouped the 123 ULBs into nine clusters. Agencies have been identified for all the nine clusters with a cost of Rs.550 per metric tonnes.

Again within the clusters, depending on the quantities of legacy waste existing in the dumping yards, the ULBs were further prioritized. The department has also fixed targets for agencies to commence the project works in 23 ULBs by July 2022, 73 ULBs by March 31, 2023 and the balance 27 ULBs by March 31, 2024.

Letter of Agreements were issued to the agencies on March 25 early this year and they were asked to submit the performance bank guarantees duly completing the survey, said a senior official from the department. Towards this, topographic and drone surveys have been completed in all 123 ULBs. Quantities finalized based on survey have been verified and certified by the respective ULBs Commissioners.

Bank guarantees for 49 ULBs are submitted by six concessionaries and also concession agreements have been concluded for the same. At present, concessioners are applying for TSPCB’s consent on behalf of the ULBs and the Municipal Commissioners were instructed to provide necessary documents to the concessioners, the official explained.

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs approved the bio-mining project at a cost of Rs 178.60 crore. Among these, the central share is Rs 69.09 crores and the State Government share is Rs.109.51 crores.

Accordingly, the Central Government has released Rs.27.63 crores as first installment.

Now, to assess and supervise the agencies operations, the department is hiring an independent agency. It would monitor the works and cross check the quantities and certify the works, the official added.