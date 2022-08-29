Telangana ranked fourth in India in solar energy sector

(Representational Image) Telangana is ranked fourth in India in the solar energy sector, thanks to a series of initiatives taken up by the State government. They said Telangana was generating 4,511 MW of solar and 128 MW of wind energy. Around 1000 charging points will be set up under the PPP model across the State by the corporation.

They said Telangana was generating 4,511 MW of solar and 128 MW of wind energy through Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO). After the State formation, the State government laid special attention on using non-conventional energy sources along with increasing solar and wind energy.

According to officials, the State government was implementing Telangana State Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage Solution policy along with all renewable energy and energy conservation programs. Under renewable energy program, the State has already achieved 4511.77MW of solar energy, which is fully developed under decentralized distributed generation system, which is first of its kind in the country.

The corporation has already taken up installation of LED streetlights under demand side management activity apart from distributing devices to save electricity. It is also implementing the Energy Conservation Building Code for commercial buildings and exhibitions are being organized in different areas to create awareness among consumers about the programs.

Stating that power conservation activities saved 1005 million units of electricity in the State, the officials said that the value of this electricity was equivalent to the energy of 3.30 lakh metric tonnes of oil (containing both electrical and thermal energy).

A program of installing energy efficient LED streetlights has also been started in all gram panchayats to replace the high power consuming street lights. It is estimated that around 50 per cent of the annual energy savings will be achieved with this program.

Under the State Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage Solution Policy- 2020, the first two lakh electric two-wheelers and the first 5,000 units of four-wheelers will get 100 per cent exemption on road tax and registration fees. The corporation is setting up a dedicated energy park at Divitipalli and utilizing the existing electrical motor companies at Raviryala and Maheswaram.

Hence, the estimated total investment in the State will be around Rs.30,000 crore in the sector enabling 1.2 lakh people to get jobs, officials said. They added that with the implementation of eco friendly energy policy, carbon emission reduction was expected to be up to 6.61 tera grams (661 crore kg).

According to officials, as many as 32000 electric vehicles are, presently, on the roads in the State and currently 156 electric vehicles (EV) charging stations are operational while another 100 EV charging stations are in progress. Around 1000 charging points will be set up under the PPP model across the State by the corporation.