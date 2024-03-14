Hyderabad: MBA Student ends life in Dilsukhnagar

Sahithi (26) a native of Malugu district was staying in the hostel and pursuing a MBA course from a college in the city.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 March 2024, 03:19 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A woman MBA student died by suicide at Dilsukhnagar in the city on Wednesday night.

Sahithi (26) a native of Malugu district was staying in the hostel and pursuing a MBA course from a college in the city.

On Wednesday night, she hanged herself to the ceiling fan in her room. The police on information reached the spot and started investigation. The police are trying to ascertain reasons that prompted the woman to end her life.