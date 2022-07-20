Hyderabad: Meenakshi Dixit takes part in Green Indian Challenge

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:57 PM, Wed - 20 July 22

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Meenakshi Dixit participated in the Green Indian Challenge (GIC) initiative of Rajya Sabha, MP, J Santosh Kumar, and planted a sapling at Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Park in Jubilee Hills on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, she stressed the importance of planting and protecting trees to save the environment. The actor appealed to people that everyone should plant trees to offer oxygen to future generations and for making the country green and clean.

Further, she nominated singer Devi Sri Prasad, Kannada actor Saurav Lokesh, and designer Archita Narayan for the challenge.