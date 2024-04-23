Hyderabad Metro Rail extends service hours for IPL match at Uppal Stadium

As per the schedule, the final trains will leave their respective terminal stations at 12:15 am, with the aim of arriving at their destinations around 1:10 am.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 April 2024, 05:57 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail has made an announcement regarding its operations during the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal on Thursday. In light of this event, metro trains will extend their service hours beyond the regular closing times.

During these extended hours, passengers will be allowed entry at specific stations only, namely Uppal, Stadium, and NGRI stations. At all other stations, only exits will be operational, according to an official release.