Hyderabad Metro Rail rolls out ticket booking through WhatsApp

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:12 PM, Mon - 3 October 22

Hyderabad: In order to promote the green and sustainable way of commuting, Hyderabad Metro Rail has rolled-out an end-to-end digital payment enabled metro ticket booking through WhatsApp e-ticketing facility.

The L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (L&TMRHL) in a statement said that this is for the first time that WhatsApp ticketing has been launched by a metro rail in the Country. The Hyderabad Metro Rail has launched the initiative in association with Billeasy and AFC partner, ShellinfoGlobalsg, Singapore for the technology integration.

The brand-new service enables the everyday Hyderabad commuter the option to travel seamlessly in Hyderabad Metro Rail. Commuters can now simply purchase an e-Ticket on their own WhatsApp number, which can be displayed at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates to proceed for the journey. This facility is in addition to other digital modes of ticket booking viz. TSavaari and other third-party payment apps.

Speaking on this development, KVB Reddy, MD and CEO, L&TMRHL, said, “Hyderabad Metro Rail believes in the power of digitalization. In line with the Digital India mission, we are happy to launch India’s first Metro WhatsApp e-Ticketing facility with a fully digital payment gateway to elevate our passenger experience and enhance our service excellence”.

Akash Dillip Patil, Founder and MD, Billeasy said his team is committed to delivering a greater digital experience of convenience and efficiency along with incorporating protocols for a connected future.

“We will continue to work towards digitization of the transit ecosystem in the country while driving the adoption of digital mobility solutions. Billeasy and HMR is the first across the country to enable online booking of tickets via WhatsApp. This project enables not only us, but everyone involved to a great degree of digitalisation and innovation. I would urge everyone to use Billeasy QR to scan and punch a ticket on their own”, he said.

Process to book the ticket through WhatsApp:

*Initiate a WhatsApp chat by sending ‘Hi’ message to Hyderabad Metro Rail Phone No. 918341146468 or scan the QR code available at metro stations

*Get an OTP and an e-Ticket booking URL (valid for 5mins)

*For contactless digital experience, click the eTicket booking URL to open E-ticket gateway webpage

*Choose the options of Journey Route & Journey Type and make the payment (Gpay, PhonePe, Paytm & Rupay debit card, etc.)

*Get metro E-ticket URL on your registered WhatsApp number

*Click metro E-ticket URL to download the QR E-ticket (valid for one business day).

*Flash the QR E-ticket at the AFC gate and proceed.