Hyderabad Metro & Svida Mobility to Provide Sustainable Last Mile Connectivity

Svida Mobility Pvt Ltd, headquartered in Hyderabad, is at the forefront of revolutionizing last mile connectivity. The company has a strong working relationship and a multiple year MoU with Hyderabad Metro to provide Last Mile Connectivity and improve metro commutership as their official partners.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 September 2024, 11:03 AM

New Delhi: Svida Mobility, a leading urban mobility services startup providing innovative last mile connectivity solutions, is proud to announce its latest advancements and future plans of offering sustainable rides and WhatsApp Booking features to its commuters. With a vision to become “Last Mile Experts In Human Mobility,” the company is dedicated to offering seamless and efficient last mile connectivity to the metro.

What inspired Siddharth and the founders to start Svida Mobility is the advanced public infrastructure in countries with developed metro networks. He wants to bring the same efficient world-class urban transportation solutions and reliable last mile connectivity to India, starting with Hyderabad.

Recently, Svida completed 5 million (50 lakh) rides, and to celebrate the milestone, the company launched sustainable rides to reduce carbon footprint and promote greener urban transportation. This launch makes Hyderabad Metro the First Metro in India to offer Carbon Neutral Feeder Services / Last Mile Connectivity. This further strengthens Hyderabad Metro and Svida’s commitment to promote & support environmental conservation.

Along with this, the WhatsApp booking feature was also launched to make the process of discovering routes, booking tickets, and traveling seamless for the users.

Addressing during the event, Mr. NVS Reddy, MD, HMRL, said, “This collaboration with Svida and Hyderabad Metro represents a forward leap in our efforts to modernize and green our urban transport system. By integrating sustainability and digital innovation into the core of our services, we are not just improving connectivity but also setting new standards for public transportation in Hyderabad. These initiatives are a testament to our commitment to providing the citizens of Hyderabad with a seamless, eco-friendly commuting experience.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Svida in launching these pioneering initiatives, which not only reflect our shared commitment to sustainability but also enhance the convenience and connectivity for our commuters. By integrating sustainable rides and WhatsApp booking into our metro ecosystem, we are driving forward our vision of a smarter, greener urban transit network. This is a significant stride in making public transportation in Hyderabad more accessible and aligned with the evolving needs of our citizens.”

Today, Svida has 15+ active metro stations, covers 65+ routes and serves 13,000 commuters daily in Hyderabad. Now, they are aiming to expand their fleet to 200 vehicles by next year, targeting to serve over 20,000 commuters daily. The company also plans to introduce e-rickshaws and e-mini buses for eco-friendly transportation.

Additionally, Svida Mobility seeks to extend its successful last mile connectivity model to other cities with metro networks across India.

The company has been recognized for its outstanding contributions to urban mobility with the prestigious “Green Miles Award” and the “Best in Class Service Award.”

For more information about Svida Mobility Pvt Ltd and its services, please visit www.svida.co.in.