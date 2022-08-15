Hyderabad Metro to take part in national anthem singing program on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:08 PM, Mon - 15 August 22

Hyderabad: As part of the Telangana government’s temporary traffic stoppage and mass national anthem singing program on the occasion of 75th Independence Day celebrations, the Hyderabad metro trains will be stopped for a minute at 11.30 am on Tuesday on as is where is basis and national anthem will be played in the trains and at the metro stations.

The commuters will be requested to stand up and join the mass national anthem singing program, MD, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), NVS Reddy on Monday, said.