Hyderabad Metro train services to experience 30-minute morning delay on corridor-II

This temporary adjustment is necessary due to the construction of a flyover crossing the metro corridor at RTC Crossroads, a L&T press release stated.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:08 PM, Thu - 29 June 23

Hyderabad: In response to a request from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced that metro train services on corridor-II between Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) and Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) in the city will operate on a revised schedule starting from June 30 to July 16.

There will be a 30-minute delay in the start of the morning metro service. This temporary adjustment is necessary due to the construction of a flyover crossing the metro corridor at RTC Crossroads, a L&T press release stated.

The release further stated that the metro train services on corridor-II will be available from 6:30 am to 11 pm daily. This modified schedule will be in effect for a duration of approximately two weeks, allowing construction activities to be carried out without hindering the metro operations.