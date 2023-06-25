TSRTC to operate special buses for devotees planning Arunachala Giri Pradakshina

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Guru Purnima on July 3, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is operating special super deluxe luxury buses for devotees planning Arunachala Giri Pradakshina in Tamil Nadu.

The special bus will start at 6 am on July 2 from the MGBS and after darshan at Kanipaka temple in Andhra Pradesh, will reach Arunachalam by 10 pm. After the Giri Pradakshina, the bus will reach Golden Temple in Vellore by 3 pm on July 3, and return Hyderabad by 10 am on July 4.

The fare for the package tour is Rs 2,600 per head and those interested can reserve their visit on the website www.tsrtconline.in or at MGBS, JBS, Dilsukhnagar bus stand or nearest TSRTC reservation counter. For more details, they can also contact Ph. 9959226257,9959224911.