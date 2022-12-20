Hyderabad: Mild tension at a school in old city

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:24 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

A school principal along with the staff allegedly attacked a parent of a student following an argument at a school

Hyderabad: A school principal along with the staff allegedly attacked a parent of a student following an argument at a school in Shastripuram old city on Tuesday morning.

The man Zahed came to the school to drop his children to the school around 8.40 am and found the watchman had locked the gates as they were reportedly late. “I noticed the watchman allowing a student into the school and demanded my child be allowed too. However, he did not agree resulting in an argument,” he said.

Minutes later, the man was called inside the school premises and allegedly attacked by the school principal Fazal and driver Khaiser. “I was asked to come into the school and when I entered they locked the gate and beat me up. My wife was outside the gate,” he alleged.

Mild tension prevailed for some time when relatives of the man and other rushed to the school and tried to attack it. The Mailardevpally police reached the spot and dispersed the gathering.

Efforts to contact the principal of the school for their version proved futile.