Hyderabad: Intermediate student murdered in old city

An intermediate student on Monday was stabbed to death in the office of AIMIM corporator at Moinbagh in old city.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:17 PM, Mon - 19 December 22

The victim Syed Murtuza Anas, who is a relative of AIMIM, Lalitha Bagh corporator, Azam Shareef, was in the corporator’s office. At around 3.30 pm on Monday, unknown persons entered into the corporator’s office and picked up an argument with the vicitm. Soon, Murtuza Anas was stabbed with sharp weapons by them and later all of the assailants managed to escape from the scene of offense, police said.

On hearing commotion at the corporator’s office, the local people rushed inside and found the victim lying in a pool of blood. He was immediately shifted to a private hospital in Kanchanbagh where he died while undergoing treatment.

Soon after the incident, the police reached the spot and began investigation. “We are verifying the footage of closed circuit cameras and gathering more information about the assailants. A case has been booked,” ACP Santoshnagar, K Srinivas Reddy said.

The police interacted with the local people, friends of the victim and family members to enquire more about victim’s activities.

Sources said around four persons are involved in the incident and two of the assailants were already in police custody while efforts are on to nab the remaining. Special teams of the Commissioner’s Task Force and local police are making efforts to nab them, they said.