Hyderabad: Minimally invasive TAVR performed on 72-year-old at Aware Gleneagles Global

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:07 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

Hyderabad: Cardiologists at Aware Gleneagles Global Hospital, LB Nagar on Tuesday announced that they have successfully performed minimally invasive Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) procedure on a 72-year-old male patient, which involved replacing the narrowed aortic valve.

The patient was suffering from multiple heart related ailments and was admitted to the hospital with symptoms of giddiness and difficulty in breathing. “Tests revealed narrowing of aortic valve that carries blood from the heart. Since the patient was aged, we opted for TAVR that allowed us to replace aortic value through groin, without surgery,” Dr. V Mukesh Rao, hospital’s interventional cardiologist who led the procedure, said.

Dr. Satwinder Singh Sabharwal, COO, Aware Gleneagles Global Hospital, congratulated the team of doctors. Dr. Rajiv Garg, Dr. Srinivas Reddy, Dr. Malindra Swamy, Dr. Sanjeeva Rao, Dr. Sudarshan Rao, Dr. Mohan, nursing and support staff members were part of procedure.

