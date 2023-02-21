Hyderabad: Minor girl raped by two persons at Mailardevpally

The incident came to light on Tuesday after the victim lodged a complaint with the police

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

Hyderabad: A minor girl was raped allegedly by two persons at Mailardevpally on Sunday.

The incident came to light on Tuesday after the victim lodged a complaint with the police. According to the police, the victim who is from Dabeerpura was taken to Vattepally in Mailardevpally on Sunday by her male friend on pretext of a long drive. The friend along with his cousin later sexually assaulted the victim at a house.

The girl later returned to her house at Dabeerpura and informed her parents about it. The family approached the Dabeerpura police who registered a ‘zero FIR’ and transferred the case to Mailardevpally. The police are investigating.

Two persons including a juvenile were reported detained by the police.