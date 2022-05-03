Hyderabad: MMTS first class ticket fare reduced by 50 per cent

Published: Updated On - 05:06 PM, Tue - 3 May 22

Hyderabad: The fare of MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport Service) is set to reduce by up to 50 per cent for the first class single journey passengers, from May 5.

Following a decision taken by the Ministry of Railways to rationalise the basic fares of first class in the suburban train services with effect from May 5, the first class base fares for single journey for the passengers travelling in the MMTS trains over sub-urban sections is being reduced.

The South Central Railways has been progressively increasing the number of MMTS services for benefit of sub-urban passengers, since the resumption of services after the Covid imposed lockdown, the SCR said in a press release.

Presently, 86 services are being operated across a stretch of 50 km spread over the sections of Falaknuma-Secunderabad-Hyderabad-Begumpet-Lingampalli-Telapur-Ramchandrapuram covering 29 Railway stations.

The services have been planned to cater to the travel needs of passengers duly taking into account the peak hour traffic across different stations of the MMTS section. Reduction of the fare will further benefit passengers by making available a fast and cheap transport means for the sub-urban passengers, Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (In-Charge), SCR said while appealing to the passenger to avail this benefit.

Reduced fares in MMTS first class (effective May 5):

Distance Slab (in km) Existing Fare From May 5

1 – 10 Rs 50 Rs 25

11 – 15 Rs 65 Rs 35

16 – 25 Rs 100 Rs 55

26 – 35 Rs 145 Rs 85

36-45 Rs 155 Rs 90

