Hyderabad: MNJ new cancer block to be inaugurated next week

The new block will augment the total number of beds at the hospital to 750, Health Minister, T Harish Rao said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:38 PM, Tue - 13 December 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: The state-of-the-art 300-bedded new cancer block at MNJ Cancer Hospital, developed at a cost of nearly Rs. 40 crore, would be inaugurated next week. The new block will augment the total number of beds at the hospital to 750, Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Tuesday said.

While reviewing the works related to the new cancer block, Harish Rao directed officials to make patients and their relatives aware about the palliative care and ensure services were available for the terminally-ill cancer patients.

He also directed health officials to increase the number of mobile screening camps in the districts to identify cancer patients and sought such camps in remote locations.

Reviewing the services at NIMS, Harish Rao directed officials to focus on identifying genetic ailments among children. “If there is a need, we can study the existing genetic healthcare services for children in neighbouring States,” he said.

The Minister also directed the senior management of NIMS to focus more on declaring critically-ill patients who will not recover, as brain dead patients. “Brain dead declaration is very important to ensure there is a flow of donor organs for needy patients. Please take measures to encourage relatives of brain dead victims to donate the organs of the deceased,” he said.

As part of the hub and spokes model employed to deliver dialysis services to kidney patients, the Health Minister directed senior nephrologists from NIMS to ensure chronic kidney patients availing dialysis at government hospitals in the districts were properly monitored remotely.