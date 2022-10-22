Telangana amps up cancer care in government hospitals

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:45 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

Hyderabad: The State government, in the last 12 to 18 months has launched a series of measures aimed at ensuring quality Government health care facilities for early detection of cancers are available for economically weaker sections in Telangana.

As part of these efforts, the State government is upgrading MNJ Cancer Hospital into a State Cancer Centre with a cost of Rs 120 crore. To ensure cancers are detected early, the health department is also conducting monthly mega health camps in districts so that patients are identified early and their treatment is taken-up quickly.

On Saturday, while taking part in a breast cancer awareness walk and special run, organised by Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, Telangana and MNJ Cancer Hospital at Necklace Road, the State Health Minister, T Harish Rao said that the multiple strategies for cancer care are specifically aimed for urban and rural poor of Telangana.

“Every month, mobile screening camps are being held to identify patients with symptoms who are then prescribed diagnostic tests. Once the cancer is diagnosed, they are immediately sent to a higher cancer treatment facility for treatment. At least 6 mega mobile health camps are organised every month in the districts and on an average, 600 to 800 patients are identified for treatment, which are then sent to MNJ Cancer Hospital for treatment,” he said.

Since statehood, towards treatment of cancer patients, the State government has spent nearly Rs 750 crore through Aarogyasri health insurance scheme. “We have also inaugurated 8 modular operation theatres, developed with a cost of Rs. 30 crore, at MNJ Cancer Hospital for conducting complex cancer surgeries,” Minister said.

Since cancer patients are rising every year, the number of beds at MNJ Cancer Hospital is being increased from 450 to 750 beds. The new five-storied cancer block is coming-up on a four-acre land within the MNJ Cancer Hospital campus and every soon it will be inaugurated, he said.

At private hospitals, bone marrow transplant for cancer patients costs up to Rs 20 lakh and this complex procedure is being provided free of cost to patients under Aarogyasri, apart from providing free radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

All the 33 districts in Telangana now have palliative care facilities that are their services for free of cost to terminally ill patients. The Government laboratories in District Hospitals, which were upgraded as part of T-Diagnostic initiative, are also conducting free diagnostic services like biopsy and mammography to patients, he said.