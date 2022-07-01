Hyderabad: ‘Money Heist’ hoarding at LB Nagar calls PM Modi ‘nation robber’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:08 PM, Fri - 1 July 22

Hyderabad: Ahead of Bharatiya Janata Party’s national executive meeting, a massive hoarding accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of robbing the whole nation was put up at LB Nagar circle on Friday.

The hoarding shows characters from the hit show ‘Money heist’ in which masked criminals attempt to steal from a bank. The image is captioned “Mr N Modi, we only rob bank, you rob the whole nation.”

TRS Social media convenor Satish Reddy posted an image of the hoarding on Twitter and said, “What creativity!”

Earlier, massive hoardings appeared overnight near Parade Grounds, Begumpet, Hitec City, Abids, Nampally, Banjara Hills, Madhapur, and Lakdikapul among others.

The billboards and banners featured the hashtag #ByeByeModi, having a slogan – ‘Saalu Modi, Sampaku Modi’ (Enough Modi, don’t kill people Modi), with references to the repealed Farm Laws, Agnipath scheme, demonetisation, privatisation of public sector undertakings (PSUs) and the union government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.