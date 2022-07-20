Hyderabad: Monsoon turns ORR and surroundings rich green

01:01 PM, Wed - 20 July 22

Hyderabad: Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar on Wednesday said that, the entire landscape around the Outer Ring Road (ORR) has massively developed this monsoon making it beautiful and green.

Taking to Twitter, he said the lush greenery around the ORR was possible due to the efforts taken up by the Urban Forestry wing of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority and Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited.

“Efforts by urban forestry wing of @HMDA_Gov & @md_hgcl have turned the entire landscape around #ORR rich green this #monsoon! Green driving #Hyderabad,” he tweeted.