Hyderabad: Mother, pre-term baby saved at Malla Reddy Narayana Multispecialty Hospital

The infant received intensive medical intervention to overcome the health complications including respiratory distress, of a premature birth

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:17 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

Hyderabad: Doctors from Malla Reddy Narayana Multispecialty Hospital on Thursday announced that they successfully enabled a pregnant woman who was diagnosed with pre-eclampsia in her 29th week of pregnancy, a disorder characterized by high blood pressure, to safely deliver a pre-term baby girl and save the infant’s life from complications.

After admission, the hospital doctors decided to conduct C-section and enable the woman, Vimala deliver the pre-term baby. “We stabilized mother’s blood pressure within five days and safely deliver the pre-term baby,” Dr. Pranathi Reddy, senior obstetrician and gynecologist, said.

The infant, who was born with a birth weight of 890 grams, received intensive medical intervention to overcome the health complications including respiratory distress, of a premature birth.

“Under the supervision of our neonatal care team, the baby not only gained weight 710 grams in just 70 days, but also achieved important developmental milestones,” Dr. Deepa D Shetty, Neonatologist and Dr.K Rajashekar, senior pediatrician, said.

Also Read University of Hyderabad startup comes up with potential treatment for diabetes