Hyderabad: Motorist dies in a road accident at Rajendranagar

Anji, a construction worker died on the spot after an auto rickshaw hit his vehicle at Maisamma temple stretch Rajendranagar.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:54 PM, Sun - 26 March 23

Hyderabad: A motorist died in a road accident involving a bike and auto rickshaw at Rajendranagar on Sunday morning.

The man Anji (32), He sustained injuries after falling from the bike and died on the spot.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted the body to mortuary. A case is registered and the auto driver taken into custody. The auto is also seize