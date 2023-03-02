Hyderabad: Three property offenders arrested at Rajendranagar

The police recovered net cash of Rs 4.07 lakh and five mobile phones from three property offenders

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:58 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Three members of a six-member gang involved in property offences were arrested by the Rajendranagar police on Thursday. The police recovered net cash of Rs. 4.07 lakh and five mobile phones from them.

The arrested persons were identified as Fayaz Ahmed (28), Mohd Ghouse (27), and Mir Ashfaq Ali (26), all residents of Falaknuma. Three others, Irfan, Saifuddin and Waheed, have gone absconding.

Also Read Collection boy held for stealing Rs 25 lakh in Hyderabad

According to the police, Fayaz had worked with Chandrasekhar, a gold trader at Narayanpet, and had borrowed an amount of Rs 4 lakh from him. However, he failed to return the money following which Chandrasekhar and his father were constantly reminding Fayaz to clear the loan amount.

“With no sources of income to clear the loan, Fayaz hatched a plan along with his associates to rob Chandrasekhar when he travels along with cash and silver for business purpose. On February 24, when Chandrasekhar boarded a RTC bus for Hyderabad, the six suspects got into bus. At Rajendranagar they snatched away cash of Rs. 10 lakh and 2 kg silver from Chandrasekhar and ran away,” said Rajendranagar ACP, B Gangadhar.

On a complaint from the businessman, the police formed special teams and nabbed three of the suspects while the other three managed to escape.