Hyderabad: Major fire breaks out in plastic warehouse in Rajendranagar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:12 AM, Sat - 18 March 23

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in a plastic warehouse at Shastripuram in Rajendranagar on Saturday early hours.

No casualties were reported.

A short circuit was suspected to have led to the fire, police said.

Two trucks and the plastic material in the premises of the warehouse were gutted in the fire.

The local residents, who noticed thick fire and smoke, immediately alerted the fire department and police.

Fire personnel rushed to the spot and with the help of four fire engines, doused the flames.

The police are investigating.