Hyderabad: Motorist killed in road crash in Nacharam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:27 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

Hyderabad: A motorist died on the spot after he was run over by a speeding truck in Nacharam on Friday.

Datha Swamy (37), a private employee from Boduppal, was proceeding on bike to his office in Kukatpally, when a truck which was being driven quite fast , hit from behind.

He lost control and fell on the road and the truck ran over her, killing him instantly. The Nacharam police booked a case for negligence causing death and are investigating.