Hyderabad: Amberpet police nab three for chain snatching in DD Colony

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 June 2024, 03:46 PM

Hyderabad: The Amberpet police arrested three persons who were allegedly involved in chain snatching at DD Colony four days ago.

The arrested are Sunith Kumar, Ravi and Rajesh, who were committing chain snatching in the city.

On June 19, the Sunith snatched away a gold chain from a woman.

Special teams were formed to investigate the case and the trio was nabbed, said DCP (East) Giridhar Rao.

The trio were previously involved in similar offences.

The police recovered a two tolas gold chain and a scooter from them.