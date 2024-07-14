Eight arrested in Hyderabad for kidnapping businessman, stealing property from him

Hyderabad: Eight persons who allegedly kidnapped a businessman and later stole property from his residence, were arrested by the Jubilee Hills police on Sunday.

The arrested persons are K Gowatham (26), K Jagadeesh (34), K Siva Shankar Reddy (24), S Sujith Kumar (24), Kamal Teja (27), Shaik Azad (24), K Mukesh (33) and Rakesh alias Praveen (24).

According to the police, the eight persons who are associated with the different job consultancies were angered over non-payment of money for their services and forcefully took away the property belonging to Vakati Madhavi, her son Ravichandra Reddy and their company Gigieaz Private Limited. The property included 84 laptops, 4 cars, five phones and three passports.

“Azad, Mukesh and Jagadeesh kidnapped Ravichandra Reddy and confined him at a hotel on Srisailam Road demanding settlement of financial issues. While the remaining suspects entered into the house of Ravichandra located at Jubilee Hills and took away the property,” said ACP Jubilee Hills, K Hari Prasad.

The ACP said there were financial issues pertaining to some transactions between Jagadeesh and Ravichandra. “Jagadeesh provided personnel to the company of Ravichandra and the latter allegedly failed to make payment to Jagadeesh. It resulted in a dispute between them,” said the official.

