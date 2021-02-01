Hyderabad: Motorist who offered lift to stranger set on fire

The victim, identified as Harish (28), a private employee from Jillelaguda, was attacked by the assailants in a secluded place at around 4 am.

By | Published: 8:32 pm 8:43 pm

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons set ablaze a young man, leaving him with severe burns at Sultanpur in Balapur in the old city here in the early hours of Monday. Previous enmity is suspected to have led to the attack.

The victim, identified as Harish (28), a private employee from Jillelaguda, was attacked by the assailants in a secluded place at around 4 am. According to the police, an unidentified person claiming to be a resident of Chandrayangutta asked for a lift from Harish when the latter was returning after watching a movie at a theatre in LB Nagar.

“Harish picked up the man and dropped him at a secluded place, where the suspect was joined by a group that attacked Harish. They first doused him with petrol and set him ablaze before fleeing the spot,” police said.

Around 6 am, local residents found Harish on the ground with severe burns and alerted the police. He was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable. The Balapur have booked a case of attempt to murder and have taken up investigation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .