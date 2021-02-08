Hyderabad: MSME loan mela to be held on February 10

By | Published: 11:06 pm

Hyderabad: National Institute of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (NI-MSME) is conducting MSME Loan Mela at its institute in Yousufguda between 10 am and 5 pm on February 10, according to a press release. Skilled and talented youth looking to establish small scale industries can participate in this mela with their unique draft project report.

Participants need to consult the banks coming for the mela and explain about the project. The banks will go through the market demand of the project and sanction the loan. Candidates need to bring CV, Aadhaar card, passport size photographs, PAN number, last three year transactions history/ bank details and draft project report.

For more details: Ph: 040-23633270, 7093945987 or email to [email protected], a press release said.

