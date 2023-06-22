NI MSME launches unique hybrid aviation training program in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:10 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Hyderabad: The National Institute for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (NI MSME), Hyderabad, and Smart GC Pro Edutech, together launched a unique hybrid aviation training program for the first time in Telangana.

Speaking to press persons here on Thursday, NI MSME Director General, Dr.S Glory Swarupa said the hybrid aviation training program is a six-months diploma course open to 10 2 undergraduates scheduled to commence from the academic session on July 15.

The program is offered with both online and in-person learning options, accommodating students’ commitments and geographical locations, she said. The course aims to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in India’s rapidly growing aviation industry, and mould ground crew professionals for the world’s third largest aviation market.

Sunish MS, Director Operations from Smart GC Pro Edutech, said that Smart GC Pro Edutech, an accredited leader in aviation training, is recognized by the Aero Space and Aviation Sector Skill Council. One of the key components of the program is the Airportverse, a 3.5 million sq ft virtual airport built on an augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) platform.

Learners can engage with virtual models of aircraft and airport workstations, providing a realistic and immersive learning environment enabling them to practice complex procedures and operations safely, enhancing their skills and confidence. Simulator labs equipped with state-of-the-art technology and experienced trainers offer hands-on training and simulations, preparing learners for Industry 4.0 in the aviation industry, he added.

For more details, interested students can visit www.nimsme.org,

Blogpost: https://www.nimsme.org/programme/5fbab291891e51573608d93a36591a0c#register