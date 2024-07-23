CM Revanth clarifies on Musi project cost estimates

The Rs.1.5 lakh crore was estimated to be spent on different projects over the next five years. An action plan was being prepared for the purpose, says CM Revanth Reddy.

23 July 2024

Hyderabad: Following an uproar over the State government’s plans to take up the Musi River Front Development project at an estimated cost of Rs.1.5 lakh crore, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday claimed the estimate included the cost for taking up work on the Regional Ring Road, expansion of the Metro Rail and for developing pharma villages among other works.

However, he did not clarify on why he had said during the inauguration of the Gopanpally flyover that the Musi Riverfront Development project would be taken up with Rs.1.5 lakh crore.

On Tuesday, during a chit chat with the media, he said it would not be practical to spend such a huge amount for one single project. The Rs.1.5 lakh crore was estimated to be spent on different projects over the next five years. An action plan was being prepared for the purpose, he said.

Stating that the State government was streamlining things to deliver effective governance in the city, he said establishing the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) was one of the initiatives. Construction of STPs to ensure flow of treated water into River Musi and rainwater wells were being proposed in the city. Like rainwater harvesting pits, these rainwater wells would have about 10 lakh litres storage capacity and avoid water logging on the roads, besides traffic congestion, he said.

“One such rainwater well is being constructed at RTA office, Somajiguda. A trunk line from KCP office is being laid to divert the rain water into the well,” Revanth Reddy said, adding that plans were being made to construct such wells at 140 places, including near Biodiversity Park.

Similarly, electric buses would be operated in the city and diesel buses would be diverted to districts to curb pollution in the city.

On continuing cordial relations with Centre despite the discrimination in the budget, Revanth Reddy said: “What’s wrong in meeting appropriate authority for getting funds and projects. We do not have any false prestige in fighting for our legitimate rights?”