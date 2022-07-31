Hyderabad: Musi river set to become major tourist attraction

31 July 22

Beautification works taken up by the State government along the Musi river as part of the new initiative. Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Undergoing a major transformation, River Musi is all set to turn into a major tourist attraction in the coming years with the State government taking up beautification works and a series of developmental works along the river flowing through the city.

To implement the task, a comprehensive master plan is to be prepared with the assistance of a consultancy. According to the officials of the Municipal Administration & Urban Development department, the plan will comprise road development on either side and riverfront development too.

“The riverfront development will be taken up for a length of 55 km i.e., 8 km from Himayat Sagar to Bapughat and 47 km from Gandipet to the eastern side of the Outer Ring Road. A drone survey of 55 km stretch has already been done,” an official said.

This infrastructure development which is all set to come up along Musi is in addition to the 14 bridges and a link road that are to be constructed. Among the total 14 bridges, construction of two bridges, one at Musarambagh and another at Chaderghat, will start soon.

“As per the comprehensive traffic study, passenger trips crossing Musi River are expected to increase from existing 36 lakh trips to 60 lakh trips by 2031,” said an official from the MA&UD department.

Adding that, with an idea to provide effective connectivity from the southern parts to its northern the bridges were proposed.

The list of developmental works do not end here and to keep the Musi water clean, the State government is building sewage treatment plants at strategic locations. Apart from these major infrastructure and environmental conservation works to be taken up along Musi river stretch, beautification works have already been initiated and many more works are lined up.

Steeped in apathy for long, it was only after Telangana State was formed that tons of debris and garbage accumulated over a last several decades, was removed from the water body that once used to be Hyderabad’s pride.

To give Musi a facelift, walking tracks have been developed and open gyms installed apart from setting up benches and developing lush greenery.

The metamorphosis of the Musi is evident at Nagole with what once used to be an eyesore due to neglect, is now abuzz with scores of visitors.