Hyderabad: Newborn rescued by cop dies of injuries

The efforts of a Sub-Inspector went in vain with the baby succumbing to her injuries late in the evening

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:37 PM, Sun - 18 December 22

Hyderabad: The efforts of a Sub-Inspector to save a newborn girl, who was abandoned at an apartment in Kushaiguda on Sunday morning, went in vain with the baby succumbing to her injuries late in the evening.

Residents found the newborn on the ground floor of the apartment building in Kamala Nagar Colony. They asked around for her parents, but could not find them. Suspecting that some outsiders abandoned the child, they informed the police.

Also Read Watch: SI rescues abandoned infant in Hyderabad

Kushaiguda SI M Sai Kumar rushed to the spot, wrapped the infant in a towel and called a 108 ambulance.

After preliminary examination, the ambulance staff took the child, who was bleeding, to a nearby private hospital and later shifted her to Niloufer Hospital. “After shifting the infant to Niloufer Hospital, we tried to track those who left her at the building,” Sai Kumar said.

However, the infant was declared dead by evening. Going by the injury, doctors suspect that she was thrown from a height.

More details were awaited even as the police booked a case under Section 318 of the IPC. The police, who checked CCTV footage, could not get any clues and are now relying on human intelligence to crack the case.