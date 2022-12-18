Watch: SI rescues abandoned infant in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:05 PM, Sun - 18 December 22

Hyderabad: A sub inspector of police came to the rescue of an infant who was abandoned by her parents at an apartment in Kushaiguda on Sunday.

The incident happened at an apartment building located at Kamalangar colony in Kushaiguda. The residents noticed a toddler in the compound of the apartment and after searching for the parents realized they had abandoned the infant.

The apartment people informed the Kushaiguda police and sub inspector M Sai Kumar reached the apartment. He alerted the 108 ambulance who arrived at the spot and later after preliminary examination at a local private hospital shifted to Niloufer Hospital.

“On getting information from the local people I reached the spot and noticed the baby wrapped in a cloth. Due to some issues the parents might have abandoned the baby at the spot and went away. The child is shifted to Niloufer Hospital for treatment and efforts are on to identify and track down the persons who had left the infant,” said Kushaiguda sub inspector, M. Sai Kumar.

The police registered a case in this regard and are investigating.