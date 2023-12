| Hyderabad News Today Christmas Events Inaugurations By President Draupadipallavi Prashanth Arrest

Hyderabad News Today: Christmas Events, Inaugurations By President Droupadi Murmu, Pallavi Prashanth Arrest

Today's Hyderabad News includes Christmas events in the city, President Droupadi Murmu inaugurating tourist attractions, and Bigg Boss winner Pallavi Prashanth's arrest.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:36 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Hyderabad: Today’s Hyderabad News includes Christmas events in the city, President Droupadi Murmu inaugurating tourist attractions, and Bigg Boss winner Pallavi Prashanth’s arrest.

Watch: