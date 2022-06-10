| Hyderabad Nine Year Old Girl Raped By Driver In Lb Nagar

Hyderabad: Nine-year-old girl raped by driver in LB Nagar

Hyderabad: A minor girl was allegedly raped by a man in LB Nagar.

The suspect, Mohd.Saleem, a driver working at the Malakpet market and the nine-year-old girl, lived in the same neighbourhood.

Police said Saleem, on the pretext of sending her to a nearby shop, called her into his house and raped her several times. He also threatened her not to reveal it to anyone, or he would harm her and family.

The girl’s mother who noticed behavioural changes in her, enquired and the girl shared what happened. Based on a complaint, the LB Nagar police have booked a case and are investigating.