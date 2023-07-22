Hyderabad: Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi participates in GIC

Noble Peace prize winner Kailash Satyarthi planted saplings along with Green India Challenge founder and MP Joginipalli Santosh Kumar at IIIT campus, Gachibowli

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:08 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Hyderabad: Noble Peace prize winner and founder of ‘Bachpan Bachao Andolan’, Kailash Satyarthi participated in the Green India Challenge and planted saplings along with Green India Challenge founder and Rajya Sabha MP Joginipalli Santosh Kumar at IIIT campus, Gachibowli, on Saturday.

Kailash Satyarthi has been striving for children rights and provide education to underprivileged children. On the occasion, Santosh Kumar honoured the Noble prize winner and presented ‘Vrikshavedam’ and ‘Harithahasam’ to him.

Kailash Satyarthi praised Santosh Kumar for his endeavour to promote plantation and environmental conservation. “It is a proud moment to see an young parliamentarian in India is working for nature conservation for future generations. Santosh Kumar is one among the first who loves this land and society to make a happy living for all,” he said.

Santosh Kumar said It was a delightful moment that a renowned person like Kailash Satyarthi participated and planted saplings in the launch of “Green India Challenge 6.0”. He said the challenge will reach out all the rights activists and promote the plantation around the world.

IIIT students, Director, Prof. PJ Narayanan, Green India Challenge founder members Raghava, Karunakar Reddy and others also participated.