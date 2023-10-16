Hyderabad: Noise levels high in Jubilee Hills, Tarnaka

Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) data for the months of January to June shows a rise in the noise levels across Hyderabad

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 07:00 AM, Mon - 16 October 23

Hyderabad: The residential areas of Jubilee Hills and Tarnaka in the city have been grappling with a surge in noise pollution, particularly in the night times, during the first six months of 2023.

The Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) data for the months of January to June shows a rise in the noise levels across the city. However, this data documents a much sharper rise in Jubilee Hills, which in recent years has acquired dense commercial hues with a rise in traffic, scores of eateries and shopping outlets coming up.

Similar is the case with Tarnaka, situated at the centre of the city, and not spared from the noise pollution due to constant hum of activity in this area, even during the nights.

The issue of excessive noise levels extends to other parts of the city too, including commercial and sensitive areas. Of the 10 locations in Hyderabad where the TSPCB continuously monitors ambient noise levels, only four areas were reported to have decibel (dB) levels within permissible limits during the first half of 2023. These areas were Abids, Sanathnagar, Jeedimetla, and Gaddapotharam, all of which represent commercial and industrial zones.

However, sensitive areas like Nehru Zoological Park and Gachibowli have witnessed elevated noise levels during both daytime and nighttime.

The established specific noise standards have permissible noise levels set at 55 dB(A) during the day and 45 dB(A) during the night for residential areas. In contrast, commercial areas are permitted to have noise levels of up to 65 dB(A) during the day and 55 dB(A) at night, while industrial areas have even higher permissible levels.

The real-time noise level data for January to June 2023, as recorded by the TSPCB, reveals a consistent pattern of noise pollution exceeding these permissible limits in various parts of the city.

