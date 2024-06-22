Hyderabad: Ohri’s Group unveils Tansen restaurant

Similar to how Tansen's music surpassed temporal and geographical limitations, the restaurant aims to honour his legacy and bring his spirit of creativity and refinement by curating an everlasting encounter that seamlessly blends tradition, ambience with utmost culinary brilliance, a press release said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 June 2024, 09:54 PM

Hyderabad: Ohri’s Group has announced the inauguration of Tansen, a restaurant drawing its inspiration from the legendary musician Tansen, whose exceptional compositions and innovative spirit have captured the essence of an era and left an indelible mark on Indian Classical Music.

At Tansen, guests are embraced by an environment that is both poetic and serene. The gentle flow of water adds a soothing rhythm to the air, while live Sufi singers serenade you with heartfelt melodies.

The decor, adorned with shades of gold, reflects the majestic elegance of the Mughal courts. Inspired by the lyrical beauty of Urdu, our language and service embody the grace and charm of a bygone era.

Amar Ohri, Owner of Ohri’s Group, said, “At Tansen, we immerse you in a world where the opulence of the Mughal era meets the rich culinary heritage of the North-Western Frontier.

We draw our inspiration from the legendary musician Tansen.” Tansen offers more than just delicious food; it invites patrons into a refined and inviting atmosphere. Whether one is seeking a romantic night out or a joyous gathering, Tansen guarantees an experience that seamlessly blends tradition and excellence.