Hyderabad: ‘OnePlus 8T’ unveiled at Bajaj Electronics store

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: OnePlus, the smartphone manufacturer unveiled their latest ‘OnePlus 8T’ at Bajaj Electronics and actor Lavanya Tripathi took a selfie during the unveiling of ‘OnePlus 8T’ at Bajaj Electronics in Banjara Hills, on Thursday.

According to a press release, OnePlus 8T is a premium smartphone with features like 5G, ultrafast charging and ultra-smooth scrolling with 120Hz fluid display, QualComm Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G, 48MP quad camera and more starting at just Rs.42,999. Sales would be starting from October 17 at all Bajaj Electronics stores, a press release said.

Karan Bajaj, CEO Bajaj Electronics said “We are delighted to associate with OnePlus brand and happy to unveil the OnePlus 8T mobile at our Banjara Hills store. We welcome Lavanya Tripathi to our store for the unboxing of OnePlus 8T.”

