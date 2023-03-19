Hyderabad: Orafo Jewels opens third showroom at AS Rao Nagar

Actors Sri Priyadarshini and Kavya Kalyan Ram participated as chief guests at the launch of Orafo Jewels third showroom at AS Rao Nagar in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:29 PM, Sun - 19 March 23

Hyderabad: Actors Sri Priyadarshini and Kavya Kalyan Ram participated as chief guests at the launch of Orafo Jewels third showroom at AS Rao Nagar here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Director, Orafo Jewels, Sri Kalyan Ram said Orafo Jewels already has two showrooms located at Somajiguda circle and Suchitra Junction road. After opening the third showroom, plans were afoot to have brand exclusive showrooms in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

These days, many were showing interest in silver jewelry and Orafo is providing extensive range of precious silver jewelry, he said. Given the escalating gold prices, many were hesitant and silver jewelry is catering their choices.

Among others, Orafo Jewels has temple jewelry, precious stone jewelry, men’s and kids collection and bridal collection. “A host of facilities are offered to those buying jewelry with us,” he added.