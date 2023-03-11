Hyderabad: ORR cycling track works near completion

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:20 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

Hyderabad: The civil works related to the 21-kilometre cycling track along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) are nearing completion, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, (MA&UD), Special Chief Secretary, Arvind Kumar, said on Saturday.

At present, the MA&UD officials are undertaking works related to greenery, landscaping of the cycling track. In the coming 10-days, works related to installation of solar rooftop panels of the cycle track are expected to start, he said.

Once completed, the cycling track with solar roofing along the service roads of ORR and other amenities will be one of its kind facility, he added.

