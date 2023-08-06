Hyderabad: Osmania TV all set to go on-air from Monday

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 07:20 AM, Sun - 6 August 23

Hyderabad: Undergraduate and postgraduate students in Telangana will now have access to high quality teaching and course content with Osmania TV all set to go on-air from Monday.

The Osmania University (OU), perhaps the first regular varsity in the country to have a satellite television channel, will air high quality content recorded by its eminent professors on the Osmania TV via T-SAT network.

To begin with, lessons of the three undergraduate subjects – Geography, Sociology and Psychology will be on air from Monday. For this the varsity teaching faculty developed video content for as many as 758 lessons in these subjects, while content preparation in journalism is underway. These lessons will be broadcast from 8.30 am to 10.30 am with repeat telecast in the evening. Content of various UG and PG programmes content will be added shortly.

Following a recent agreement with the Telangana Skills, Academy and Training (T-SAT), a satellite TV network under the IT, Electronics & Communication Department, the university has been given a separate link for the Osmania TV, which is being rolled out to overcome any future Covid-19 like situations resulting in lockdown. A trail run was done on Saturday. Currently, the T-SAT network is operating educational channels – Vidya and Nipuna.

Once on air, the university will shift the contact classes of around 90 distance courses to its satellite channel. This means, instead of attending contact classes, students can pursue the course by following course content on the TV.

Apart from studio recorded lessons in the OU’s Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC), the varsity will be recording content in the live classroom, giving a classroom like experience to the Osmania TV viewers. Those who missed the classes need not to worry, as these lessons will be uploaded on to the OU’s new YouTube Channel – Osmania TV as well.

Further, the interactive sessions either recorded or live with university professors and industry experts are in the offing in addition to debates with students and experts on the contemporary issues.

“The OU is probably the first regular university in the country to have a satellite educational channel. The channel is as part of the State government’s digital initiatives and will be on air from Monday. We want to ensure that quality content of the university reaches the unreachable. Important events of the university will go live on the channel,” OU Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder told ‘Telangana Today’.

