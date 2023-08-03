Now, earn BE degree from Osmania University while working

OUCE is rolling out AI & ML, and Civil and Mechanical engineering courses at the undergraduate level for working professionals starting from 2023-24

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 07:40 AM, Thu - 3 August 23

Hyderabad: Working professionals with a diploma in engineering can earn a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) degree without having to quit their job. The Osmania University College of Engineering (OUCE) is rolling out AI & ML, and Civil and Mechanical engineering courses at the undergraduate level for working professionals starting from 2023-24.

The College has approached the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) seeking an approval. The move will aid working professionals to continue with their higher education besides helping students who cannot afford to pay the engineering tuition fee but are looking for opportunities to earn a degree while working.

Currently, the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test is conducted for diploma and BSc Mathematics degree holders for lateral entry admission to secondyear BE/BTech programmes offered by the engineering colleges. But these are regular courses with no scope for candidates to work.

As the courses are meant for working professionals, classes are likely to be offered either in the evenings or on weekends, offline/online or in hybrid mode.